An Act Of Kindness And Compassion
To the Editor:
Our family has supported Burke Mountain Ski Resort and surrounding establishments since 1997 and I feel compelled to share with your readers the pure Samaritan act of kindness and compassion I received from Lynelle at the House of Pizza in Lyndonville most recently, while experiencing a most unexpected health crisis. In our fragmented society and most troubled times - a rare gift indeed!
Katharina Weirether
Milford, Conn.
