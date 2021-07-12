An Appeal to Democratic and Independent Voters
To the Editor:
For the good of our country and your own knowledge, I would like to request a favor. I am not attempting to change your opinions. Only you can do that. However, if you are at all open-minded, I beg you to look at Fox News (on the internet). Virtually all of the TV stations and newspapers are owned or/and controlled by the Left. Therefore, the news that we read or see, is totally biased, completely fabricated or altered. Dissenting views are either totally ignored, partially reported or outright banned from the media. Fox gives you “the rest of the story” as Paul Harvey used to say.
You all know that you can’t believe the news any more, and you don’t have to. Read an article or watch a report on CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, etc. on a headline of your choice. Then go to Fox News (on line) and read their article on the same topic. You will get an entirely different perspective. Think analytically and critically about the two versions. Use your common sense. Ask yourself which seems logical, believable and true. Incidentally, you cannot believe the “fact checking” sites on the internet either, because they, too, are controlled by Democrats and Big Tech.
If you tell a lie long enough and suppress all dissenting opinions, people will believe it. That is where we are in this country right now. Censorship is here, and growing. Every socialist and communist country that ever existed employed this tactic. Most Americans are like an ostrich that buries its head in the sand, or sheep being led to the slaughter. By the time that they realize the truth, it is too late. This country is on a fast track to socialism, anarchy, class warfare and racial hatred (especially through critical Race Theory-CRT). Only you can turn us around and restore the US to the great country that it used to be. Please grant my request. You have a choice. You can be part of the problem, or part of the solution!
Ron Willoughby
North Haverhill, N. H.
