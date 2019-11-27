An Artist At Work
To the Editor:
Kudos to Paul Hayes for the excellent photos that grace the Caledonian and Littleton Record newspapers week after week. They not only nicely add to the clarity of the news articles, but many are actually works of art. This week’s shot of Littleton’s Pollyanna surrounded by Christmas lights is but one example of his talent. In a world in which mediocrity often passes for “good enough”, it is encouraging to see photos that obviously require artistic observational skills and superior technical abilities. Keep up the good work Paul, it is much appreciated.
Bob O’Connor
Littleton, New Hampshire
