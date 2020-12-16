An Environmental Threat?

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources hosted a virtual public meeting last week to report on research that has been conducted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife scientists, investigating the cause of melanoma lesions in the Brown Bullhead population in Lake Memphremagog. The meeting was recorded and can be found online.
The cancerous fish were first identified by anglers in 2012, who reported their findings to Fish and Game. A study was undertaken by United States Geological Survey and Vermont Dept. of Fish and Wildlife in 2014 and was published in 2019. Results were not conclusive. ANR Secretary Julie Moore, biologists Peter Emerson and Rick Levy were not able to shed much light on why 25-40% of the 600 Brown Bullhead examined between 2014 and 2020 had visible tumors, or why the South Bay and Scott’s Cove were the sites in Lake Memphremagog where the cancerous fish were found.
The biologists reported that similar tumors have been found in this species of fish around the world, and always in environmentally contaminated waters. The Memphremagog Brown Bullhead were tested for an array of chemicals known to cause these tumors, including PAHs, a chemical family related to petroleum products. No relationship to any specific chemical has been identified so far. Mr. Emerson did say that, while no new advisory will be put out as to the safety of eating fish out of Memphremagog, he would not recommend eating fish with tumors.
