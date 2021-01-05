An Excellent Article About a Fine Man
To the Editor:
I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Burt Porter. But I feel like I do know him, at least a little bit, after reading the excellent article about him and his many talents, “Farewell to the NEK’s Poet Laureate: Burt Porter,” in the January 4 Caledonian-Record. Many thanks to Amy Ash Nixon for writing such a wonderfully descriptive tribute to a man who was clearly one of the good people to inhabit this world.
I particularly enjoyed this about Mr. Porter: “When speaking about his poetry he said, ‘I put words where I think they will stay for a little while when I am gone. I try to lock words in place like fitting stones into a stone wall.’”
As a writer myself and a builder of stone walls, I appreciated this wisdom.
