An Independent Vote for Frank Empsall

I have gone from being a Democrat—almost one of those people who “vote blue no matter who”— to being a solid Independent. In doing so, I have puzzled or even angered neighbors, friends and family. One person recently asked me if I had gone over to “the Dark Side”! That comment says more about the constantly-renewed divisive messaging of the media than it does about my journey. I always intended to be an Independent but earlier in life didn’t know how to do the work to make that possible, all of the necessary research and thought. No one had ever shown me how, but I have self-educated and time and practice have borne fruit. I have left the Party fold and begun to think for myself. Wouldn’t our country be so much better off right now if we all did this? Then we couldn’t be so easily pitted against each other. When I see the daily divisive take on so many stories in the media, I think: “Divide and conquer.” People are difficult to control unless they are afraid, or angry. But I digress.
I would like to see a fresh perspective representing me and my neighbors from St. Johnsbury, Concord and Kirby at the State House. I have carefully considered the candidates running for State Representative for the Caledonia-Essex district, and am going to cast one of my votes for Frank Empsall. We have had several conversations, the second quite long. What I wanted to get a sense of in talking with him was 1) whether he was going to be a good listener, especially to perspectives different from his own and 2) whether he would be a Party lackey, doing what his Party wants him to do, or whether his allegiance is primarily and unshakably to our Constitution. These are the qualities I have come to look for in any candidate.
I came away from that second conversation feeling excited and hopeful. I sensed that Frank has the everyday courage necessary to really listen to people no matter how different their view from his own. He has the everyday courage necessary to think for himself. He has the everyday courage necessary to speak up about things even if it isn’t popular to do so. He has the everyday courage necessary to meet challenging issues and find reasonable, common-sense solutions to them. He has offered to represent us in Montpelier. Let’s take him up on his offer!
