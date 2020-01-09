An Odd Occurence
To the Editor:
It is rather telling that the only groups protesting the demise of a strongman and terrorist are the politically connected in Iran and liberals in the United States.
Through out the Middle East, numerous countries are celebrating the demise of an individual whose hands are stained with the blood of millions over the past 40 years.
The only reason we are hearing from liberals about how bad it is that Trump supported the demise of this monster is because it fits into their “Hate Trump at All Cost” agenda.
