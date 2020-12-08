An old man hugs his wife
To the Editor:
I once sat next to an old man and he looked at me and asked “am I dying?” I said that he looked quite alive to me. Then he said the reason he asked me this was because at that very moment he was seeing dead people, like his long dead wife, as if they were alive. I didn’t have time to reply because right then he basically collapsed and died. I started CPR, but to no avail.
It is frightening to wonder if, at this very moment, we Americans, like that old man, are having premonitions of our own impending death as a nation. When you get to the point where the ghosts of political violence and the collapse of nature arise around you like zombies from the grave, well, chances are you are already well on your way to the afterlife of dead cultures and dead nations. One must consider that a national resuscitation led by Joe Biden (or anyone else) won’t result in a “return to normal”. What lies beyond our current events is definitely not normal. Successful “national CPR” can only happen with a large reservoir of faith in good government, and resilience in the face of repeated attacks on the body politic, such as what is happening now. Our fate, our choice, is between oblivion, national death, or resurrection from the ashes. Major damage has already been done.
Joe Biden has a tough job ahead. He is forming his resuscitation team, but the patient, our nation, with all its current debilitations, may not make it. Half the population’s brains have been infected by propaganda, and many of the rest of us have broken hearts. Our only hope is true courage, as recently exhibited by those elected and appointed officials who stood up to our zombie president and his minions in the face of certain political, and perhaps actual, death. These brave officials and private citizens are the heroes, true patriots, who realize that enough is enough, and they can no longer willingly walk with the zombies of national destruction (is Bill Barr waking up?).
