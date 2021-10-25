An Open Letter To Mr. Cliff Crosby
To the Editor:
Re: Response to Swan Letter 10/23/21
Mr. Crosby,
You don’t know me but I’ve heard you speak in person several times at various meetings and read your letters to the editor always in support of Casella. I respect your experience, your age and your passion for your viewpoints. I haven’t lived in Bethlehem long enough to be part of all the past fights between the town and the landfill, but I’ve observed them going on even after decisions have been made. It’s like watching in-laws fight over age-old grievances – I might even have an opinion on who is right – but mostly I wish everyone would just move on.
I can’t answer for Jon Swan on what his waste management plan is – the final question you asked in your letter. It’s not really Mr. Swan’s job to create one. Your question makes it sound like there really isn’t any other way than what we do now. But I can say with certainty the following:
• At some point the Bethlehem landfill will close. And so will others that fill to capacity.
• Bethlehem will change how we manage waste.
• No household or business should be throwing food waste into a landfill – no matter where it is. That is estimated to be between 22-24% of what’s going into landfills now. The whole state of Vermont separates food waste (not to mention California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island); I’m pretty sure we can learn how to do it here.
• Recycles will need to be separated for better chances of actually being recycled, reused or repurposed. It’s is estimated that 80% of what’s currently put in landfills can be recycled.
• All textiles will be donated, repurposed or recycled – not put in landfills. That’s another estimated 5% of what goes into landfills now.
• We’ll educate each other on best packaging choices to keep landfill waste lower.
• We’ll focus on other ways to manage waste besides using landfills. The list is too long for this letter.
There is so much more, but needless to say, these are great changes to make. Everyone benefits (except maybe the landfill industry). Thanks to Bethlehem taxpayers, we’ve been setting aside monies to help pay for the changes. I believe the future looks bright. When our grandkids are senior citizens, they’ll wonder what took us to long to pay attention to where our waste goes.
I recognize that the Dalton vs Casella issues are important and have to get resolved. But can we finally stop talking about the Bethlehem landfill’s pros and cons? The dump will close. Casella will need to figure out what to do with all the waste they’ve been hauling here from other states. Bethlehem will figure out how to do things better.
In summary, Mr. Crosby, I think the fight is over. Your desire to portray Mr. Casella as a man of integrity isn’t relevant anymore. Let those opposed to a landfill in Dalton fight their fight. You don’t need to jump in to defend Casella. They are very capable of doing that themselves.
Full disclosure: I am a member of the Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee, but these opinions are my own. The committee works very hard to advise the Select Board on how to face this coming transition.
Nancy Strand
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.