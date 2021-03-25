An Open Letter To NH Governor Sununu
To the Editor:
Dear Governor Sununu:
Where are you? For going on two years now, myself and other concerned citizens and property owners in New Hampshire have tried to reach out to you to make you aware of a dangerously-irresponsible landfill development project that poses a significant environmental threat to the North Country. Casella Waste Systems, of Rutland, Vermont, has 4 parcels of land totaling 1279 acres under contract, abutting Forest Lake State Park. The permitting process has begun, with both wetlands and solid waste applications under consideration by the underfunded, understaffed NH Dept of Environmental Services.
The Towns of Littleton, Carroll, Whitefield, and Sugar Hill have all come out in opposition to this project, as have the Conservation Commissions of Dalton, Littleton, Whitefield, Bethlehem, Sugar Hill, and Lisbon, the Ammonoosuc River Local Advisory Committee, as well as other environmental groups like the Sierra Club of NH, due to the severe environmental destruction and future impacts of this project. According to the wetlands permit application, 17 acres of wetlands, 5 vernal pools, and 160 acres of forested habitat will be destroyed in the construction of this landfill. A precious ecosystem will be negatively impacted, and the site location is surrounded by wetlands that feed into the Ammonoosuc River. Future expansion of operations and subsequent destruction, with so much land available, is most certainly guaranteed.
Considering the importance of our NH State Parks to the tourism and outdoor recreation industries of the state, your silence on the matter is concerning. We have legislation proposed in the House to create a 2-mile setback for siting a landfill next to a NH State Park in the form of HB177. Our NH State Parks are a key component of our state economy. Sadly, we’ve heard from GOP legislators on the House Environment Committee that our efforts are seen as an infringement on the rights of this corporate importer of out of state trash. What about OUR rights as property owners in New Hampshire? We live here, and we are trying every avenue available to us to stop this insidious project that will wreak havoc on the quality of life, safety, and health of both residents and tourists of the North Country. The mere fact that Casella seeks permitting for 468,000 Tons/year of waste, a 30% INCREASE over what they landfill at their nearby NCES landfill in Bethlehem, should be cause for alarm to ALL NH citizens, as this project threatens to turn the North Country into the dumping grounds for New England waste for generations. 468,000 Tons/yr would realize the DOUBLING of out-of-state waste imported into NH by this company. News of Connecticut shutting down its last incinerator by July, 2022, resulting in 100% exportation of its waste, means much of that trash will be destined for OUR state!
So, where are you, Governor Sununu? We need to hear from you. We need to know that you share our concerns as property owners, and as parents and grandparents, as future generations will be impacted by the contamination of virgin land for the enrichment of an out-of-state company with a very controversial record of poor performance. As you’ve stated numerous times, our great outdoors are what draw visitors from across the world to visit New Hampshire. This project poses a grave danger to all of that as a 2nd landfill on the Ammonoosuc River, both upstream of Littleton, will result in tourists and outdoor enthusiasts looking elsewhere to spend their very important dollars. We chose to live here and we ask you to protect OUR property rights and health from the threat posed by this project. The North Country needs your help!
Thank You!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
