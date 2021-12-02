An Open Letter to the Parents of Haverhill
To the Editor:
This past week, the first of two Pfizer injections was administered to children as young as five at Haverhill schools. How did we get here, you might ask? I am asking the same question.
As an attendee of every Haverhill School Board meeting for the past six months I should be able to relate to you the steps that were taken and discussions had before HSB moved to vote for this, having decided it was both necessary and appropriate. Only that’s not what happened. I’m not really sure what happened and can only tell you what I saw and heard.
At the end of the last school board meeting on November 8th, one parent asked about hosting a vaccine clinic at school. The school board chair responded, “We had a clinic here,” meaning the high school, “the school didn’t, per se, have a clinic. We allowed it to be on our premises.” Then he said, “It’s a state level thing and I’ll talk to you about this, maybe, tomorrow.” What did they later discuss? How is this a state level thing? They already had a clinic? They “allowed” it to happen? When? The meeting suddenly ended while I was still processing what I had just heard. How did all of this get by me? I was at every meeting.
On November 23rd the state, I guess, directed Haverhill to inject consenting 5-11 year olds at the elementary and middle schools before another meeting could be held. Prior to this event, I wrote letters to my school board representatives but got little to no response. One board member got back to me and said it wasn’t a hill to die on. The clinic took place without a discussion or vote. After all, it’s a state level thing. So, in summary, I went to all those meetings only to discover that the school board doesn’t necessarily make decisions for the school. Who does? I don’t know. The state? The feds? Who knows? Maybe the SAU23 Superintendent knows. Since I can’t really answer these questions and many other questions, and because of other grave concerns I will share in subsequent letters, I have chosen to homeschool my kid and you should too. Maybe if we all took our children out we could take back control of our schools.
Tim Robie
Haverhill, N. H.
Pike, N. H.
