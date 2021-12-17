An Open Letter to the Select Board of Littleton, N.H.
To the Editor:
I urge you as representatives of the Town of Littleton to plan for the future waste needs of our town. North Country Environmental Services will be closing by 2026, if not sooner, and the Pemi-Baker Solid Waste contract with Casella expires as of April, 2023. Therefore the town of Littleton needs to properly plan for alternatives to Casella for future waste disposal for the town.
The citizens of Littleton voted by a 3-1 margin to oppose the Casella landfill development proposed in Dalton, with proximity to Forest Lake and the Ammonoosuc River. That proposed landfill may be over a political boundary, but geologically and geographically it is very near our own community. The citizens of Littleton and the surrounding towns do not want hundreds of trash hauling trucks driving through our already congested main roads nor do we want the Ammonoosuc River to be contaminated when there is a problem. The very river we are showcasing in our beautiful healthy downtown!
Littleton representatives need to be in touch with the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District (AVRRDD) about the possibility of sending our municipal waste to the Mt. Carberry landfill in Success as soon as our contract with Casella in Bethlehem expires. This is an existing landfill that is not too far away from Littleton and that, because it is owned and operated by a group of municipalities, is not subject to the restrictions that a privately owned and publically traded company is under the US Commerce Clause. AVRRDD and the Mt. Carberry landfill do not have to take waste from out of state or out of the region and their primary goal is not making profits for a board of directors and investors from far away who don’t care about quality of life here.
In addition to Mt. Carberry, other possibilities and alternatives to an enormous landfill right in our watershed are a waste-to-energy incinerator in Penacook, NH owned by Wheelabrator that’s only 81 miles away, a huge landfill in Goshen, NH owned by Waste Management, Inc. which has decades of capacity and is slightly over 100 miles away, and a couple of Casella-owned landfills in Vermont, one of which is only 60 miles away.
I urge you as members of the Littleton Select Board to begin planning for the future solid waste needs of Littleton, a town whose majority do NOT support the proposed landfill development in Dalton.
Patricia Kellogg
Littleton, N.H.
