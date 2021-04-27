An Umbrella Challenge!
To the Editor:
We were so impressed with the story of Kellan Bristol and his efforts to do something for those in need. (Caledonian Record, 3/26/2021, page A1). He and his siblings looked outside of themselves; they made the world a little bit better by finding something to do within their ability that makes a difference. What great role models!
In honor of Kellan’s efforts and success, we at Caledonia Life Services are going to match his donation of $548 to Umbrella. In addition, we would like to challenge other businesses in the Northeast Kingdom to do the same - something within our ability that makes a difference.
Timing is everything – Umbrella is launching their 45th Anniversary Campaign including a Virtual Spring Gala in May. They have set up a page on their website where people can make a contribution toward this campaign or checks can be sent to 1216 Railroad St., Suite C in St. Johnsbury. We challenge all businesses around the area to make a $548 donation in Kellan’s name. Write a check, pass the hat at the watercooler, pass on the challenge to a specific business with which you have a friendly “competition,” hold a bake sale…whatever engages your workplace in the kind and selfless act of Kellan, his sister and brother, and their mom.
We know that Umbrella has sent letters to many of you asking for sponsors for the Gala. If you have sponsored, thank you. Can you go a little bit farther and maybe get your employees involved? Umbrella does great things in our community. Kellan saw a need and acted.
Sincerely,
Helen M. Robertson
Editor’s note: The staff and owners of Caledonia Life Services, Inc. endorse this letter.
