An Unprecedented Mud Season

Over the past few weeks, we have been watching the news broadcasts, reading posts on social media, and struggling to navigate Haverhill’s excessively muddy roads.
It has been a truly unprecedented mud season and Road Agents from both sides of the Connecticut River have grappled with keeping their roads open and passable. Many towns throughout Vermont and New Hampshire were forced to close sections or entire roads this year, something that many have never had to do before.
Here in Haverhill, the Highway Department invested an average of 112 hours each over the past two weeks and laid over 2,000 yards of stone. They used standard techniques to try and improve conditions but found most to be nearly useless against the quickly deteriorating conditions. Colton Grant, Haverhill’s Road Agent, stated that “no matter how hard you try, you cannot beat Mother Nature” and that statement proved true.
We understand that the past few weeks have been difficult for residents and we are thankful that conditions are improving. We also very much appreciate the outpouring of gratitude expressed by residents for the hard work of our Highway Department. Once Haverhill’s gravel roads are back to normal, we will review how the past few weeks played out. We will discuss what went well and what we can do better should we experience a similar event in the future. We thank you for your patience and your understanding.
