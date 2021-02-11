And We Are Still Waiting…
To the Editor:
The opening days of Donald J. Trump’s second impeachment trial are upon us.
As I am currently confined to quarters, my attention is - to a certain extent - focused upon these proceedings; i.e., at least until such time as the level of my frustration threatens to breach the floodgates and I find myself engaged in a one-way shouting match as it were with those flickering images which have gained admittance to mine humble abode courtesy of inventor Philo T. Farnsworth.
For those who may have missed it the first time, I am taking up once more the vitally important concerns expressed by both Michael Ransmeier and myself in our recent letters to this publication.
If the vote to impeach Trump (for a second time lest anyone has forgotten) fails and he is not subsequently barred from seeking political office in the future, I “guaran - dam - tee” you that these acts of blindly following the party line (no matter what the motivating factor for one’s choice might be) will circle round and bite us in our collective asses.
We can not and we must not allow this country and its governing bodies to fall into the depths of disarray and depravity which have regrettably become the norm in so many other places.
Wake up, people! Do not assume - for even a single moment - that just because this is the United States of America that we are such a finely tuned and well established machine that this country could not possibly be rocked to its very foundation.
For those of you who still engage in such magical thinking, I direct your undivided attention to the many chilling videos covering the Jan. 6th assault on our nation’s Capitol.
There occurred an incitement to riot that day and it was none other than Donald J. Trump who lit the match.
Sincerely,
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, NH
