André the Giant in St. J.
To the Editor:
French professional wrestler André René Roussimoff (born May 19, 1946 – died January 27, 1993), aka as “Giant” Jean Ferré and later more famously referred to from the mid-1970s throughout the early 1990s as André the Giant, appeared in St. Johnsbury on Friday night Oct. 27, 1972 on a Grand Prix Wrestling tour as part of the top-billed, tag team professional wrestling event at the old St. Johnsbury Junior High School. This writer (then a 7th grade student at SJJHS) and hundreds of other “marks” (to coin the industry marketing terminology for fans of professional wrestling) packed the Jr. High gymnasium that long ago fall evening.
Long-time fans of scripted professional sports entertainment will recognize the names on the roster of wrestlers on the Oct. 27, 1972 undercard, many of whom later went on to long careers in the Vincent J. McMahon and Vincent K. McMahon controlled wrestling circuit World Wide Wrestling Federation/World Wrestling Entertainment: Jos Leduc, Paul LeDuc, Black Jack Mulligan, Black Jack Lanza, Gilles “The Fish” Poisson, Len Shelly, Johnny War Eagle, and Paul “Butcher” Vachon.
As to the main event that night, not surprisingly, “baby faces” Eduoard Carpentier and “Giant” Jean Ferré prevailed in a tag team clash of the titans over “heels” Walter (Wladek) “Killer” Kowalski and Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon. A fun and fondly recalled evening in the annals of Scale City sports entertainment history.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.