Have you ever thought about the meaning of the phrase: “A breath of fresh air?” Angela Brousseau is the epitome of a breath of fresh air.
I have known her for quite some time from her current position at NLFCU. She has always greeted me with a smile, engaged in conversation, and made sure my banking was completed with satisfaction. When needing to get a loan she did her research, answered any/all questions, and was very accommodating to the times we could meet so work wasn’t missed.
I believe Angela Brousseau would be the “breath of fresh air” our town needs in a town clerk. She is always friendly, accepting, informative and accommodating. She deserves the opportunity to serve our town, vote Angela Brousseau for Town Clerk.
