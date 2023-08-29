Were you fortunate enough to witness the gathering of angels in the White Market parking lot late Tuesday morning? Yes, definitely angels, hovering around my stubborn old car which refused to start. Instead of harps and halos, these angels were equipped with jumper cables, wrenches, a tow-truck and numerous theories of what was wrong and how to fix it.
What could have been a traumatic and unsafe situation for my handicapped son, our little dog and my 88 year-old self, was instead reassuring proof that kindness and goodness are alive and well; in Lyndonville, at least!
Angel Martha Elms rescued me as I struggled up the sidewalk trying to reach the police station to find help. She used her car, phone, time and kindness, staying with us during the whole ordeal and eventually even bringing us home to Newark. An angel? Oh, yes!
Angel Bill and the dozen or more folks who stopped and offered help, postponed their shopping time to look under the hood of my misbehaving car, and supported me with their friendliness were all angels, most leaving before I could learn their names or express my gratitude. I hope they all see this letter and know how much they were appreciated.
Considering the constant report of mayhem and disaster that informs us of the days events isn’t it refreshing to know that goodness, caring and kindness are still very much part of the fabric of our live, sometimes in the guise of angels; sometimes as our market-shopping neighbors!
