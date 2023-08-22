Animal Shelters Need Help

Thank you for your coverage of the resignations in Wheelock. Townspeople need to know we are in a crisis.
If a day comes when you can find room in your paper, the animal shelters in the Kingdom are also facing challenges that seem at overwhelming at the moment.
Like animal shelters around the country, Northeast Kingdom animal shelters and rescue organizations are reporting they are at capacity. The increased cost of pet food, litter, veterinary bills and providing shelter has not only placed increasing burden on animal shelters but also on animal owners.
Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society in Orleans reports having a waiting list of pet owners who need to surrender their cats because they can no longer afford to feed and care for them. Pope Memorial recently sent out a plea for donations as the shelter was full with 50 cats and 13 dogs and the cupboards were empty.
Last week I got a request for financial support from Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg. They are a small, completely volunteer group with no bricks and mortar – just a group of dedicated foster homes that care for animals while they are awaiting adoption. The letter I received stated they are close to having to consider closing down their operation.
Kingdom Animal in St. Johnsbury is turning pet owners seeking to surrender animals away, stating they are at capacity.
Most animals shelters rely on volunteers for help with animal care and facility maintenance. Pope Memorial Frontier is grateful for having volunteers from many different walks in life. However, with fall approaching and summer ending, many volunteers are resigning. Rescue organizations need volunteers just as desperately as they need financial assistance.
So, if you can find space, please consider an article on this need in our community. I am sure the staff or these organizations can share an endless wealth of cute photos and wonderful stories.
I volunteer as a cat caretaker at Pope Memorial. I know how maxed out we are and I have no idea how they can possibly handle the number of animals (cats) that are trapped and turned in during the fall to save them from death by winter.
Thank you for whatever you can do.
Carol Rossi
Wheelock, Vt.
(off to the Clerk's Office for a day at my new job)
