Anne Conner, LRH Library Director

To the Editor:

I recently learned that the position of Medical Librarian has been terminated at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Most likely, this is due to budget constraints caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

I am writing to recognize Anne Conner, the Director of the Gale Medical Library for her 14 years of service to our community.

Anne, through the library has provided patients, community members and visitors with health information, instruction and medical resources. She has supported clinical excellence for health care professionals at the hospital. Anne knowledgeably assisted in medical and administrative decision-making, and ongoing continuing education at LRH. She supported wellness in the community by providing access to reliable consumer health information.

