Annette Lorraine for Probate Judge

In response to your recent article on the race for probate judge:
I am in dis-belief that an attorney who has been suspended by the State Supreme Court is running for re-election for Probate Judge in Caledonia County. Mr. Cobb has been drawing his full salary as Probate Judge, while not serving, and will continue to receive that salary if he is re-elected. His suspension expires in October of 2023 and we tax payers will continue to pay him, and will have to continue to pay over $70.00 an hour for his replacement. This is an injustice.
I have known Annette Lorraine for 15 years. She is a person of extreme integrity, incredibly smart and a very competent attorney. She cares deeply about the community and would be an excellent probate judge. And, In her 27 years, she has never violated any standards established by the Vermont Professional Responsibility Board, unlike her opponent. I would strongly encourage you to vote for Annette Lorraine on November 8th. It is the right thing to do.
