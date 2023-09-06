Annual Walk to Fight Suicide

September 16th 2023 9am North Country High School − Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from the Northeast Kingdom are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention. The annual 13th annual Newport Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the VT Chapter of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held on September 16th 2023.
This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Terri Lavely, VT Chapter Board Chair and Newport Walk Chair
The Newport Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year. Speakers at the Newport Out of the Darkness Community Walk will include Rep. David Templeman of Orleans, Lila Bennet from Journey to Recovery and other community members with lived experience.
“This year we want people to join us in walking to create a world without suicide,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By walking you are helping us make progress through research, advocacy, education and support to those affected by suicide. And you are improving our understanding of mental health, and how to be there for each other when someone is struggling. I’m in awe of our courageous volunteers who are lifting their voices to inform local and national leaders of the support needed to reduce suicide and save lives.”
Local sponsors for the Newport Out of the Darkness Walk include NEK Prosper, Passumpsic Bank, Northern Express Care, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, North Country Hospital, Vt Department of Health and Auto Saver Group.
