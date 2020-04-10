Anonymous Phone Call

To the Editor:

April 9, I received an anonymous phone call referencing my commentary, “Leadership in Time of Crisis,” appearing in Caledonian-Record, April 7. It’s unfortunate he would not give his name because I believe in dialog regarding matters of public concern, not rant.

I must respond that my effort to compare the reactions to crisis by five presidents was based on documented record.

Donald Trump dismissed the threat of pandemic for two months, prevented preparation and remediation, made the US world leader in cases and deaths, overtaxed our healthcare system and personnel, and caused unnecessary suffering and death. Without grounds for argument, this is criminality for which he should be charged.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.