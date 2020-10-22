Another Divider
To the Editor:
One of the disappointing turn of events in this fall’s campaign season in the NEK has been the introduction of a new level of vitriol and negativity by a new candidate on the scene- namely, Frank Empsall. His constant barrage of negative, nasty words towards one of his opponents- Scott Campbell, has been a stain on this community.
Who is Frank? Where did he come from? Does he truly think he understands our community because he went to the Academy decades ago? Why is he lowering the level of discourse in this local campaign? Is it because he has no original ideas or real solutions?
One of his latest attacks on Scott tried to vilify him for accepting an endorsement and legal campaign donation from the VT-NEA- the state-wide union that represents our public school teachers and support staff. We are both proud former members of the VT-NEA, who’s membership are the hundreds of dedicated public school teachers, many local voters, in this state.
