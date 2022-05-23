Another First for Vermont

According to a recent survey by CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, Vermont does.
The traits that employees ranked as most conducive to a positive and productive work environment are common to Vermonters. According to the survey, the traits that define a great coworker are collaborative (35.9%), honest (22.1%), adaptable (14.6%), and communicative (10.3%).
Not surprisingly, we see these traits utilized in St. Johnsbury’s revitalization. The latest examples include the numerous grants we have been awarded to St. Johnsbury and the Fairbanks Museum’s new Science Annex. At the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Science Annex, Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane explained how individuals, organizations, businesses, and government agencies exhibited these traits in order to make the Science Annex a reality.
Great co-workers is just one of many reasons Vermont is a great place to live and work.
