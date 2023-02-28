Another Perspective on H.258/S.66
To the Editor:
It’s disappointing that H.258 opponents were not heard by the House Education Committee. As a parent of two Academy graduates and a current Junior, I am very concerned about bills H.258 and S.66. Over the past weeks, I’ve read several op-eds, articles and letters regarding these bills. I am pleased to see that in general, people seem to be opposed to eliminating school choice. The main argument for choice is, as it should be, the freedom to choose the best quality education and fit for your family. There is another important issue here. I haven’t seen much discussion of the negative economic impact loss of school choice will have on Vermont communities.
I know several families who have moved from other states to Vermont towns such as St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Burke specifically because these towns offer school choice. In an environment where Vermont is not only striving to retain its younger residents but also seeking to gain new ones, taking away a huge incentive to move to Vermont seems counterproductive.
There are also many families, like mine, who commute from out of state to attend Vermont schools. We have been driving our kids from Littleton, NH to the Academy for a total of seven years now. Aside from the daily class schedule, we come to St. Johnsbury to attend school functions, concerts, athletic events and other social engagements. While in St. Johnsbury we do our grocery shopping at the White Market and Price Chopper. We get gas at Maplefields and regularly frequent shops on Railroad Street. We participate in community events like First Night and the Kingdom Challenge. Our extended family will attend school events and then go out to eat in St. Johnsbury. Our family got a membership to the Fairbanks Museum, our kids took local tennis and swim lessons and go bowling at Gold Crown Lanes. I could go on and on. We wouldn’t be doing any of these things in St. Johnsbury if we were not already there for school.
If S.66 and H.258 pass and schools like the Academy either lose public funding (becoming financially out of reach for many families), or are forced to accept subpar public school standards, the end result will be the same: less opportunity, lower standards and another reason not to live in or commute to Vermont.
Please do not hide behind the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Carson v. Makin.
This is not about equity. These bills will create inequity. It is about state control.
Independent schools work for Vermont. Please do not try to fix something that is not broken.
Respectfully,
Victoria Eames
Littleton, N. H.
