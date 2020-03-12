Another Republican Distortion

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Efforts by certain local Republicans to distort the truth are an ongoing feature of my daily readings of the LTE section of your sometimes very fine newspaper.
In your March 7th and 8th 2020 edition Pete Gummere called on United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to apologize for having ostensibly threatened Supreme Court Justices. How can you possibly justify writing such complete nonsense Pete?
Senator Schumer stated that Anti-Choice Justices will “Pay the Price” if they vote to restrict women’s rights to control what goes on in their own bodies. How Mr. Schumer’s remark is being regarded as a threat by Republicans is an indication of the GOP’s total bankruptcy of ideas. Any sort of nonsense will do for the tired old Republican propaganda makers. They are obviously trying to pretend that there are Democrats inciting violence against Republicans. It is an effort to cover up for Trump’s having actually made threats against people protesting at one of his speeches when he exhorted police or security guards “Security…. don’t treat them too gently folks, rough them up !!”
