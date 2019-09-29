Another SJA Pulitzer Winner
To the Editor:
A recent letter to the editor (Sept. 3, 2019) detailed information about St. Johnsbury Academy alumnus and 1928 Pulitzer Prize winner, Charles Edward Russell (SJA Class of 1881). The Academy counts another alumnus on its roster of Pulitzer Prize winners, Justin Harvey Smith (SJA Class of 1873). Justin H. Smith went on to graduate as the valedictorian of the Dartmouth College Class of 1877; he received an M.A. degree from Dartmouth in 1881; and Smith also studied at Union Theological Seminary in New York City from 1878 – 1881. J. H. Smith served as professor of modern history at Dartmouth College from 1899 to 1908. Professor Smith went on to win the 1920 Pulitzer Prize in history for his work, The War with Mexico (Macmillan 1919) (“Prof Justin Smith Dead in New York, Had Served on Harvard, Dartmouth Faculties,” The Boston Globe, Mon. Mar. 24, 1930, at p. 4). Born on Jan. 13, 1857 in Boscawen, N.H., and a past chairman of the Historical Manuscripts Commission of the America Historical Association, Justin H. Smith died in Brooklyn on Mar. 21, 1930 at age seventy-three. He is interred in Plains Cemetery in his hometown of Boscawen.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
