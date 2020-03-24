Another Tip for Boredom-Busting
To the Editor:
I appreciated the recent LTE from a writer who offered several tips for boredom-busting. For those who are laid off from work or dismissed from school during this trying time, he suggested performing useful acts such as starting vegetable seedlings for summer gardens, downsizing material possessions, doing basic home repairs, cleaning house/”cleaning up the crap.”
On that note, here’s another tip: if anyone reading this has contributed to the litter “decorating” our roadsides since Green Up Day 2019, you owe it to society to get off your butt and help clean it up! This includes, but is not limited to: any and all manner of beverage containers, candy/food wrappers and utensils, tobacco product containers, unwanted household items, construction debris, soiled diapers, old tires and any other item that will not naturally and harmlessly biodegrade within a week.
“Adopt” a section of road a least a half mile in length, grab a trash bag and rubber gloves, put on some good walking shoes and fill up that bag. You’ll be doing something productive, benefiting the community and the fresh air and sunshine will be good for your overall health and mood.
