Answering the Question

To the Editor:
You have a letter in today’s paper (11 July) under the headline “A Question for Pierre Berube.” I’m not sure how seriously this question is intended, but I don’t want people to think that I hide my true opinions so I will answer it anyway. (1) I do not berate people for being de-vout. (2) I am pro-life.
Yours truly,
Pierre H Berube
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
