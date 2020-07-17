Anti-Science, Anti-Intelligence, Pro Tragedy Trump
To the Editor:
This Trump travesty has gone on so long now some of us may think it just can’t get any worse. Which is always a deceptive thing to tell yourself, especially now. Almost anything can get worse, if you work to make it so, as Trump proves daily. As long as a greedy lying shortsighted bully is allowed to stay in office he will find new ways to continue to be a greedy lying shortsighted bully - dragging our American way of life down with him as he drowns in his own incompetence.
I don’t like preachers telling me how to vote. I don’t like politicians telling me how to pray. I like to maintain that constitutional separation between church and state, thank you. That separation is blurred when the most block-headed politician in the land struts out to a church and holds up a bible, for no reason other than a photo opp., political manipulation.
I also don’t like politicians giving me medical advice when I want it from doctors, specialists in virology and contagion. And yet, in the midst of a world-wide pandemic that gets worse every day, Trump has politicized the Centers for Disease Control because he dose not care for their Covid-19 prevention guidelines, especially in schools. He also mounts a bizarre smear campaign against a member of his own team, one of the world’s most eminent medical experts because that renowned doctor insists on telling common-sense truth instead of bowing to Trump’s illiterate idiocy.
