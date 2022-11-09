Anti-Semitism
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I recently read a well-written piece by Ms. Addison Chandler on her personal experiences of anti-Semitism and her appeal to others to stand up and confront it. I would have liked to have been back in chapel and heard her speak in person. I applaud Ms. Chandler for her courageous act in speaking out.
Addison stated in her commentary, “The people that didn’t stand, the people that made those stupid jokes, the boy with the puppy, do I believe they are truly anti-Semitic? No. Of course not. But their silence, their complacency, and their acceptance are harmful. Your words and your actions hold significant power. A kind of power your Jewish peers so desperately need on their side right now.”
As I read this, I was reminded of my own days in chapel at St. Johnsbury Academy and Mr. Mayo. It has been some time now but I think that Mr. Mayo read this each of the four years that I was there. I looked it up to refresh my memory. The title is, “First they came”. According to Wikipedia it is the poetic form of a 1946 post-war confessional prose by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller (1892-1984). It is as follows:
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
Sean Heywood
Monroe, NH
