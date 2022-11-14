Antisemitism
The rising frequency and recent acts of antisemitism in our community impels us, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, to speak out in solidarity and support of our Jewish siblings.
The hateful perceptions of Jews, expressed in speech, in actions such as destruction of property and/or defacing property, and veiled or very public threats are acts of violence and terror directed at our neighbors and community. These acts of hatred are neither an isolated nor localized incident and continue an ongoing history of antisemitic violence that reaches across our country and around the globe.
As members of The Episcopal Church, a Christian religious group/denomination, we promise to “respect the dignity of every human being.” Our Church has taken a strong stand against any anti-Semitic theological perspective and social action. Our belief/theology within The Episcopal Church increasingly emphasizes that the covenant of God with Israel is not revoked by the “new covenant” with the Christian Church.
The Christian community of St. Andrew’s will continue to stand with our Jewish siblings. And we will continue to pray for God to protect those who fall victim to the forces of evil, those who engage in anti-Semitic terror and racist acts of all kinds. We pledge to continue to learn and to face into the fear and vulnerability that hateful acts create in our local and our wider community.
Rev. Cn. Susan Ohlidal
The Vestry of St. Andrews: Diane Montague, Jeff Kay, Rusty Speicher
The Rev. Cn. Susan Ohlidal
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
