Antisemitism: Hatred Spreading Across America
To the Editor:
Antisemitism, a word best defined as hatred or prejudice against Jews. Throughout national news, we see incidences of this popping up. However, it can happen close to home. When thinking of St. Johnsbury, I see it as a community between two valleys of the Lord supplying water flowing down from the valley into the Passumpsic giving the Community vitality and life towards a gifted future for generations arising after. However, I never would think the community could be subject to incidents as many of you know happened at my alma mater, the Academy and the community too. I learned of these incidents before coming home for Thanksgiving Break and felt disgusted with words not describing anger inside of me. I commend the handling of the incident. Looking throughout the state, a candidate this past election, Mark Coester flew a Spanish Fascist Flag at several parades which I saw during the stars and stripes parade. My initial reaction was disgust of knowing people hold such beliefs. However, this seemed to be the start.
Now, we are seeing incidences rise as seen through a very fringe faction within America rallying round Kanye West in his 2024 presidential campaign. He has surrounded himself with Nick Fuentes, leader of the Groyper Movement, a movement with beliefs of hyper-traditionalism and suppressing anyone whose not white or fits their desired identity. Recently, I watched a clip on Twitter of Kanye on the Alex Jones show stating “Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”. His praising of Hitler, a man responsible for the genocide of around 6 million Jews and 5 million others consisting of Gays, Gypsies, Communist, Slavs and those disabled. Some on the fringe still seek to defend while others vulnerable will get suckered into an ideology riddled with hate for someone based on their religion or identity. That is not who we are as Americans of being suckered into hate to follow as some people deem a musical idol filled with as some deem “based” takes. Those beliefs are not “based” or anything in that nature since throughout history, people in different countries have blamed their issues on the Jews and not themselves for wrongs in the society.
Finally as I head into the Hanukkah season with my family. This year takes on a new meaning for me as I see how religious freedom is at stake for many across the nation as people have become hyper-fixated on the idea of Hate. Let us not subject ourselves to these ideas and instead loving others first.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
