Any Evidence?
To the Editor:
In his LTE (“Democratic Crisis,” 10/26/21) Paul Corbeil wrote, “Since liberal Democrats have stolen the presidency it’s been one crisis after another.” Perhaps Paul could provide readers with the evidence he’s uncovered to support his statement that the election was stolen.
All states certified their election results, over sixty law suits claiming election fraud have been dismissed and Trump’s loyal-until-the-election attorney general, William Barr, dismissed Trump’s claims of fraud on 12/01/20 saying, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” Is Paul is privy to information that even the Attorney General was unaware?
Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of Democracy. Trump has attacked the Foundation of our Democracy by deliberately lying about the election results. Some historians are not sure that America will recover from Trump’s assault on our Democracy.
A majority of Republicans believe Trump’s “Big Lie” even though there’s no evidence to support his ridiculous claim that he won the election. Keep in mind the clown car full of nut cases like Rudy Guiliani, Lin Woods, Sydney Powell and Mike Lindell who’ve spent an enormous amount of energy keeping Trump’s “Big Lie” alive. Lots of talk but no evidence!
“The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” Trump said during a rally in Wisconsin (8/17/20). “Remember that.” Trump was spreading his “Big Lie” before the first vote was counted.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
