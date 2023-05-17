Apocalypse Now
To the Editor:
There is no evidence that the Christian bible is the work of a supernatural being. Nor is this letter being written by a divine hand, it is my hand doing the writing, not Satan, not Jesus.
The gospels were written, and rewritten, many times by men, and the words so written had intended political and intellectual biases written into the text according to the doctrinal controversies and politics of the times, especially the period 100 CE-500 CE. According to Bart Ehrman, the biblical historian from North Carolina, you would be hard-pressed to find an academic biblical historian who would disagree.
Jesus lived as an apocalyptic preacher, and the myths of god-man divinity, resurrection, and miracles predate him. In his time, there were other charismatic preachers competing with Jesus for an audience, an audience who would project the pre-existing messiah criteria onto him.
Jesus was preaching apocalypse for his time, for the overthrow of Roman tyranny. When this did not happen a new perspective arose, a new apocalypse yet to come. As the years went by, the goalposts for the apocalypse kept moving, but the ultimate apocalypse, Hell, could always be counted on, even if the earthly apocalypse kept not happening.
The Apocalypse and Hell are Christianity’s trump cards, can’t disprove it, so you better behave or you’ll burn in hell. To an illiterate superstitious people these teachings are awesome; throw in a few stained glass windows, painted church ceilings, and witch burnings and you’ve got my attention.
Many authors have written about the Christian quest for earthly power. Katherine Stewart has written an excellent book, ‘The Power Worshippers’, about the current group of power hungry evangelicals. Rich and politically connected false prophets such as David Barton, Leonard Leo, the DeVos family, and legions of their Christian contemporaries (including local politicians) echo the ideas of a supernatural manifest destiny, a ‘chosen people’, and the ridiculous idea that a Christian divine hand wrote the Constitution of the United States. Hogwash. If ever there was a sure-fire road to hell, it is the perversion of the life and teachings of Jesus to justify political power.
But that is the perversion of the Christian nationalist agenda, to dominate in the many spheres of American life, including politics, business, and education. They hope for a total dismantling of secular life, science, and free thought.
Yet, the Declaration of Independence is a declaration of freedom from tyranny, the tyranny of gods, as well as the tyranny of kings. If you don’t want to live under the apocalyptic rules of an American Christian Taliban, then speak up, and above all, VOTE.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
