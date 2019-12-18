Appalling Impeachment
To the Editor:
I am appalled at the impeachment resolution. Because it omits the greatest of the many crimes of President Donald Trump: withdrawing from the Paris environmental accord. Which is a crime against the whole ecosystem of which we are a part, a crime which may destroy Mother Earth.
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.