Appalling Suggestion
To the Editor:
Newcomb Greenleaf’s appalling suggestion that we “change our attitude and help lead in the formation of world government”, is exactly what one would expect from someone who has been affiliated with Goddard College, not exactly the most ideologically American institution, indeed, far from it.
In casually recommending the leap to world government as a remedy for COVID (or anything else), Mr. Greenleaf, would have his and my common family ancestor, Stephen Greenleaf, rolling in his grave!
To Greenleaf’s comment that at its formation, the U.N. didn’t foresee the kinds of problems we have today, I would say this: In his book, “The U.N. Exposed”, we learn from author William Jasper, that the U.N. was formed by people who created it for the express purpose of being the vehicle by which world government / the “New World Order” would be implemented. But of course, the general public was given a very different picture of the darling U.N.! The first secretary General of the U.N., whose name was, quite appropriately, Alger Hiss, was later exposed. He had, in the 1930’s U.S., worked as a hostile spy stealing secrets for the Soviets. Do your homework folks. Things are often not what they seem in this world we live in. George Bush Sr. can be seen in a YouTube video (which of late has become harder and harder to find online) heralding what he (and many others) praised as being a “New World Order”. (It’s the video in which he says, “It’s a BIG IDEA, just coming over the horizon….”).
Mankind’s journey toward, and fervent desire and search for real freedom, has gone on for centuries, gradually moving closer to achieving that worthy goal, in the formation of this great nation, the United States of America, whose liberty has always been the very opposite of the “New World Order”.
People that have been paying attention, and realizing the challenge of KEEPING THIS REPUBLIC FREE, know well, that there has been an active long-range plan to destroy this nation, for the express purpose of bringing in tyrannical world government. The communists long announced that they would bring down the U.S. “without firing a shot”. The move toward world government is nothing new, and although hardly ever openly paraded, until very recently, the plan has been being actively, gradually, progressively carried out for over 100 years.
Our nation was founded upon Judeo-Christian values and principles, all of which (notice this, folks!) are being trashed, demeaned, and being replaced by an “anything goes” mentality, perverting all that Judeo-Christian morality holds as sacred. Oh, but there is nothing sacred anymore. This is hammered into the minds and hearts of people by much of the media, TV, radio, movies, magazines, etc. , many churches, and throughout every level of education today.
It is obvious, to those that have eyes to see, that COVID, is being used to help carry out the plan to destroy the United States of America, and bring in ungodly, tyrannical world government. Thomas Jefferson is quoted as having said the following: “Educate the people, for they are the only sure reliance for the preservation of liberty.” Mr. Greenleaf has chosen a different path….one that has nothing whatsoever to do with liberty. How very sad.
This nation was divinely destined to be the last bastion of freedom for the whole rest of the world! We seem to have seriously failed in that mission. But it is still our mission! We must not abandon ship now, or ever!
Wake up, America! This is a time of great opportunity to break free from LIES AND EVIL…. Don’t look the other way, or “go along to get along” as they did in Germany in the 1930’s! It is up to each and every one of us, to absolutely REFUSE to take part in this travesty that is manifesting itself in myriad ways, in current events in every area of life. There is massive, rampant corruption in high (and low) places, such as the despicable attempted obliteration of all election integrity, deceptively disguised as a “Voting Rights Act”, in Congress at this writing. It is our job as citizens to call all of it out, and preserve LIBERTY! Whether or not it’s possible for the Newcomb Greenleaf’s of the world to awaken from buying into and promoting that corruption, it is of the utmost, urgent importance, that we the people, every one of us!, come to life, do our duty as citizens of this great nation, and call out blatantly un-American activity when we see it! The proposed/planned, rapidly approaching world government, is just that, un-American, and sheerly evil.
Kathleen Iselin
East Haven, Vt.
