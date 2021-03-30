April’s Fool
To the Editor:
This year, April Fools Day falls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. It is also Holy Thursday, with Easter following on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
The Saint Johnsbury VT, Town Select Board has this year delayed its annual Town Meeting informational meeting from the first Tuesday in March until 7:30 pm on Monday, April 5, 2021, with voting expected to be held the following day (Tuesday) between the hours of 8:00 am and 7:00 pm. I am fairly certain that the informational meeting is expected to be a “zoom” or virtual meeting.
Many people (especially elderly residents) are entirely excluded from access to the routine assembly because of a lack of the necessary equipment or a lack of sufficient expertise with the equipment. To date, especially since Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott so sharply restricted public assembly within the State, very few have challenged the manner in which the meeting almost certainly will fail to meet Vermont Open Meetings laws.
I allege (and have repeatedly formally indicated as much before the Saint Johnsbury Town Select Board meetings that COVID-19 is a ruse, a hoax — in a word, is an April Fools Day joke — orchestrated (in all likelihood) by both major Parties with the cooperation of the press (the broadcast and printed media). I strongly suggest at this important juncture that by April 5, 2021, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past — especially with the alleged recent development and widespread distribution of a vaccine.
I surmise the reason that the leadership has plunged the Nation into a position of near financial bankruptcy is in an effort to obtain a reading as to whether or not the U.S. citizenry is at all sensitive to the possibility of a major deception from within. If I am right, it would appear that the citizenry is not at all receptive to that kind of thinking — especially while the relief checks continue to come in at a record pace. Although there were demonstrations in May 2020, there were none organized specifically against COVID-19.
This phenomenon has precedent beginning in the 1990s when federal government employees were furloughed for several weeks after Congress failed to reauthorize their funding. The same phenomenon has occurred at least two or three times since then, most recently during the Trump Administration when federal employees were furloughed for 35 days or for approximately five weeks.
Why and who profited from this unique experiment to get a reading on the public’s willingness and ability effectively to challenge a situation that made their lives increasingly more difficult?
As we approach the 20-year anniversary of 9-11 in New York, NY, we remember perhaps most vividly the loss of life among those at midlife — those fully vested and engaged in family, marriages and child raising. I think we have evidence of a Nation still vulnerable to the risk of the unimaginable without that yet again anyone spoke out against it.
Joanne M. Brown
Boston, Mass.
(0) comments
