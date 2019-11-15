Are Helping Hands Only for the Privileged?
To the Editor:
Local businessman and United Community Church neighbor Dan Hughes has filed a complaint to prevent that church from starting their new ministry to provide those in need a place to get warm each morning. I find this a bit ironic because his business, St. Johnsbury Distillery, has received a helping hand in the form of a seven-year tax stabilization from the town of St. Johnsbury and a little over $100,000 tax credit from the state of Vermont. His argument that we taxpayers have not had any say in the shelter can be applied to his business since we did not have any say in it receiving our tax money.
I do not have any problem with businesses getting a helping hand through tax breaks as it benefits communities. At the same time, I do not have a problem with the community’s most vulnerable getting a helping hand because individuals, no matter what their income level is, are as much a part of a community as business owners. And as such deserve a helping hand as much as business owners.
The argument that a day warming shelter should be not be allowed at the United Community Church because there are schools and parks nearby plays into the stereotype that the economically poor are a danger to society. This is the NIMBY—Not In My Back Yard—argument that states that people with lower incomes are lesser members of the community and therefore can be treated as outcasts.
A suggestion for those who fear having a day warming shelter in their neighborhood is to volunteer at it to get to know those who use it. I am sure your fear will dissipate, and you will see that they are as much a part of the community as anyone else.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
