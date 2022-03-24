Are Pandering Politicians Painting New Hampshire Statesmen Purple?
To the Editor:
Government should be a platform where people engage and debate – that’s what our Founders enshrined in the Constitution, so good ideas and worthy candidates could emerge through political discourse. It is a system meant to raise up leaders of the people who legislate for what is important to the communities they serve. In New Hampshire, the balance between statesmanship and political pandering has been shifted by a select few within the NHGOP leadership. A few bad apples, so to speak, whose self-interest may cost Republican voters their real voice.
There is a crucial difference between what our Founders intended and why New Hampshire’s future continues marching toward solid blue. Instead of a collaborative party of enlightened statesmen anchored in excellence, we have political incest seeping in, with select politicians betraying their stately mission and servant leadership roles. They shovel profit to their friends and consolidate power for themselves with a constant disregard for the NHGOP bylaws.
As statesmanship continues to erode, voters drift toward endemic apathy while the NHGOP edges ever closer to a morally deficient abyss. This is why today we find voters quietly fading in their support and NHGOP leadership being unable to fundraise the genuine grassroots Yankee 603 way.
Today, the NHGOP platform has been corrupted by a small faction to serve one individual for one agenda. One man’s word reigns supreme in the NHGOP Executive Committee and his one-way compromises reign absolute. Members of the State party are silenced and told to step in line with faction figureheads. This is why the State party almost split after the 2020 primary. Constitutional statesmanship has been traded for faction-powered pandering to gain popularity ratings.
Already losing its Yankee Constitution-centric foundation, at this rate New Hampshire also risks losing its liberty and its “First in the Nation” status while the self-serving interests of an unchecked faction turn the state solid blue.
Excellence matters. New Hampshire deserves better.
