Are We Becoming A Banana Republic?
To the Editor:
Since President Trump announced his bid for the White House, I have watched those on the political left and their allies in the “Main Stream Media” and “Big Tech” work feverishly to undermine his presidency, destroy his reputation, remove him from office or prevent him from being re-elected. And all of this because he has had the audacity to do what is in the best interest of this country and the American people. The good that this man has done to make America strong and safe again has often been minimized or ignored; while any perceived misstep is exaggerated and distorted. In some cases, they have created fictions, told flat out lies about him and/or accused him of the very misdeeds that they have been guilty of.
The final gambit of the Democrats seems to be that, having exaggerated and misrepresented the dangers and effects of COVID-19, many jurisdictions, that are controlled by their party, are now using this issue as a pretext for altering voting procedures in ways that make voter fraud easier to accomplish. Information in regard to these misdeeds is often ignored or censored by those who are supposed to provide us with unbiased news.
Democrats are trying to put a man in the White House, who I view as corrupt, well on his way to dementia and who has been feeding at the public trough for nearly 50 years. If my thinking is correct, he will, in short order, be replaced by an amoral woman who has repeatedly been described as the most liberal member of the United States Senate, who cosponsored the “Green New Deal” and supports “Medicare For All”.
