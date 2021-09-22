Are You From Northern NH?
To the Editor:
You are from Northern NH if you: pronounce Milan, Berlin, and Coos correctly; have work and dress Levis; wear shorts at 33 degrees; know there is no “g” in Kancamagus and Metallak is not misspelled; can name three northern notches; consider traffic in Littleton gridlock; prefer a pickup to a Caddy; miss your Old Man; own at least one unregistered vehicle; can name who occupied Camp Stark; can “tap” your faucet to prevent pipes from freezing; know a roof rake is not for leaves; have at least one gun in the house; are aware that there is no “h” in NH’s Pittsburg; can “rock” your vehicle out of a snow bank; know the number of Connecticut Lakes; consider a foot of snow an inconvenience; can use jumper cables; and wouldn’t live anywhere else.
Robert J O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
