Are You the Fighter We Sent to Concord?
To the Editor:
As a concerned citizen of the North Country, I am writing to implore Junior State Senator Carrie Gendreau to prioritize the needs of her constituents and the environment over the demands of her party leaders and vote “Yes” on HB56.
For some inexplicable reason, Governor Sununu seems dead-set on approving a massive landfill in Dalton, comprising millions of tons of out-of-state trash next to an important watershed, state park, and on top of a gravel and sand aquifer. This seems foolish and immoral. God isn’t making any more lakes and rivers, and as stewards of our generation, we must respect and protect these gifts now and into the future.
HB56 is a proven science-based approach to siting new landfills, a bill that helps the industry select suitable locations and, most importantly, protect our critical water resources. It’s a commonsense bill that received unanimous support in the NH House. However, having watched hours of testimony in Concord, opponents would have us believe that Dalton is the last possible location for a new landfill, and legislation that jeopardizes the use of this location is contrary to New Hampshire’s waste management needs. Really? That’s a hard pill to swallow.
Opponents also promote the heavily industry-influenced bill SB61 as a better, more measured approach to siting a landfill. While SB61 has its merits, it’s a bill that will cost taxpayers money, kick the can down the road, and provide a possible loophole to site a landfill in porous soil. HB56 solves our issues today, while SB61 would drag out this collective landfill siting nightmare for years. It’s time to move forward to update the current deficiencies in NH regulations by supporting HB56.
It’s clear to anyone that follows politics that as a political party member, certain expectations and pressures come with the territory. I genuinely feel for Senator Gendreau on the tremendous pressure she must be under to tout the party line. However, our elected officials must prioritize the well-being of their constituents above all else.
I urge Senator Gendreau to stand up for the North Country and take a bold stance against any policies or initiatives prioritizing party politics over the well-being of the people and environment in her district. The North Country depends on leaders who are willing to make tough decisions and put the interests of their constituents first, even if it means going against the wishes of their party leaders in Concord.
Thank you for your time and attention.
Michael Wright
Littleton, N. H.
