Armistice Day Was Intended for Peace
To the Editor:
While your older readers may remember that what we now call Veteran’s Day was once called Armistice day, it is important to keep in mind that this day was set aside to celebrate the peace treaty that ended WWI. With that change of name “honoring the warrior quickly morphed into honoring the military and glorifying war,” Celebration of that historic event “was flipped from a day for peace into a day for displays of militarism.” (Veterans for Peace)
Up until the end of WWII the US did model a legacy of freedom but much has changed. With the rise of the military-industrial complex, about which Eisenhower so astutely warned, we have long since abused this status.
Most of the people who celebrated that hard-won freedom are no longer alive. Now generations around the world have only experienced US military incursions and CIA interference in their countries, often toppling or undermining democratically elected governments to support colonization by corporations (United Fruit in Central America, Anaconda Cooper in Chile and Multi-nationals throughout the middle east for oil, for a few).
Eighty military bases around the world, dark sites like Guantanamo and horrific stories of abuses by the US have soured many alive today on any notion that the US is all about freedom and democracy.
Additionally, our “defense” budget alone, now in excess of 700 BILLION dollars, consumes “…more liquid fuels and emit(s) more climate-changing gases than most medium-sized countries.” The US military is the largest polluter and contributor to green house gases in the world (Freedom of Information Act requests to the US Defense Logistics Agency).
If the US is to once again be an effective and honorable world leader it must develop an alternative idea of what defense is: creating a lasting peace and cleaning up the environment should be tandem goals. Only when the world is at peace and our good earth is no longer under environmental assault, will we be truly free.
Lucy K. Wyman
Lancaster, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.