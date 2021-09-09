Armory Redevelopment Project
To the Editor:
On behalf of St. Johnsbury’s designated downtown organization, I am writing in support of the Town of St. Johnsbury’s initiative in redeveloping the vacant, blighted Armory on Main Street. Our downtown is beautiful and historic, but contains some challenges to revitalization, including the environmental concerns at the Armory. The restoration of the Armory into a police and dispatch center will help preserve a historic building while solving a community need. Concentrating community resources within our downtown supports St. Johnsbury’s vibrancy, and our businesses. Today, downtown St. Johnsbury is experiencing unprecedented investment and growth, and the redevelopment of the Armory will be a significant addition to our downtown revitalization.
Gillian Sewake
Director, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.