Armory Redevelopment Project
To the Editor:
As a resident of the Town of St. Johnsbury, and as the Executive Director of The Community Restorative Justice Center in St. Johnsbury, I am excited about an upgrade for our local law enforcement offices. The Armory Redevelopment Project is coming up for a vote on September 14th to approve a $5.4 million bond which will convert this long-loved building back into full public use as a state-of-the-art police and dispatch center. I can remember my children taking ballet and gymnastics in that building, and it was such an asset to the town. I walk past the building and remember what it was. The costumes for St. J players on the top floor, the voting that happened, and our offices for the Justice Center that helped so many kids with computers after school. There is history in there, and I am excited to see it used again and help improve not only the vibrancy of the town but provide for the excellence in dispatch and police provisions that a growing town deserves. I hope that you will vote on the 14th. It will show the town that we care.
Susan A. Cherry
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
