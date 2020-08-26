Arnold Park Flowers
To the Editor:
Kudos to Jim Herold for planting and nurturing the flowers around the fountain in Arnold Park. I often see him there shortly after 7 a.m. to weed and water. Throughout the day people enjoy them while driving by or resting on the benches. Many appreciate Jim’s community spirit.
Bob Swartz
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.