To the Editor:
This week, I took my annual walk around the neighborhood, which I call my “Henry David Thoreau walk”. He was noted for his habit of walking and sauntering, and also did what he called “surface-walking”- moving along and making skimming observations of his surroundings. Living in the NEK is a great place to do surface -walking, and you can see a lot more than what you see from a car. The roadsides, especially dirt roads, are full of great things.
In mid-late July now, the roadside flowers are at their peak-especially the highly perfumed (and homely looking) milkweed-a prime pollinator flower. The sky-blue Chicory and white Queen Anne’s lace were growing in the worst, gravelly soil along the road-a perfect blue and white combination that disguises the rubble. The Queen Annes’s Lace doily was also in another combination, bobbing on its wiry stems amongst the White Sweet Clover, which swayed high on the breeze, scenting the air. It was a hot and humid morning, so all the scents were heightened, including the pungent smell of haylage from our neighbor’s silage tubes- a great fermenting smell.
Luckily, there was a stiff breeze which I could tell was coming out to the south, as shown by the aspen (popple) leaves fluttering in the wind, able to turn in any direction because of their flat petioles that attach them to the branch. They make a natural weather vane.
Knowing the names of all the plants does not heighten their beauty or value, but it does help make them into familiar friends, so I was charmed by the instant i.d. provided by a newly acquired free phone app called Seek. It’s a great tool for those of us with overloaded memory banks. I also used Merlin Bird ID to refresh my memory on some birdsongs, another amazing app that can identify multiple species at a time.
Looking sideways on a walk, and not just straight ahead, is important, which gave me a glimpse of a narrow cattail swamp, shaded by red pines, unexpectedly fit between the two lanes of I-91. And on the entrance ramp was a collection of plants hugging the ground, including the ubiquitous Creeping Thyme - magenta when in bloom and thriving in the poor soil. There are lots of ecosystems that can exist around and between the two lanes of a highway- a resource we should value more and not reflexively mow down or log-off on a schedule. That also includes roadside mowing, which can remove a major source of pollinator plants if cut too soon- but I digress now into preaching.
On the second half of my walk, I got a wave from the hermit who lives at the junkyard, I saw some silly goats with a trampoline and further down, took in a tranquil pastoral landscape that looked like a Constable painting, complete with cows under shade trees, standing in the stream to cool off (tsk tsk). During the final stretch, I pulled over into a shady lane leading into the woods. Shady lanes call to me. In there was a babbling brook whose sound drowned out the highway noise while I soaked my feet. Thankfully, the deer flies did not find me.
Since I’m a born collector and scavenger, I couldn’t help but bring something back, including a grass from a ditch that I christened Cirrus grass- it having a wiry stem with a horizontal puff of white fluff on top (phone ID was dead), a small cookie tin from a “Free” box, and a great knee brace someone lost but I will make use of after cleaning- not bad !
I hope you enjoyed the walk with me and will consider doing some surface-walking yourself (yes, there is garbage, and people still don’t slow down for pedestrians), but the NEK is an amazing place to live in and seeing it close up is an enchanting reminder.
Sincerely,
Lynn Wurzburg
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
