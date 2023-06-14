I sit here watching the national news coverage of Donald J. Trump’s courtroom appearance in Miami, FL earlier today reference his willful retention of classified national defense documents and obstruction of justice charges; in response to which his attorney pleaded “Not Guilty” to 37 federal level felony counts on hie client’s behalf.
Have we, as a people and a country, finally taken complete leave of our senses?
That there exists widespread corruption throughout our system of government and among countless numbers of politicians is, unfortunately, a given.
The timing and actual coming to pass of a trial on these charges can be juggled via the means of repeated continuances and requests for discovery so as to delay these proceedings well beyond the time of the 2024 election. It should also be noted that the judge who is to hear the case is a Trump appointee. So much for impartiality!
Add to this the fact that Trump is still able to seek the GOP nomination and - were he to be re-elected - could actually once again occupy the office of POTUS - whether or not he had been or were to be convicted with respect to the above charges.
That this matter could go forth in such a fashion is a vile affront to the precepts set forth in the US Constitution. It is the equivalent of spitting on the American flag and negating the sacrifices of all the many who have fought, served and died in our armed forces.
Even in the manner of his arraignment Trump has been accorded special treatment. No mug shot. No surrender of his passport. No travel restrictions. Defendant was referred to as “former President Trump” rather than a plain “Mr.”. Only a personal surety bond was imposed by the judge, as well as a directive that the defendant refrain from any interaction with parties who might later serve as witnesses at trial. Good luck with that! We can only imagine the “fast and furious” level of behind the scenes wrangling that will be ongoing henceforth.
In closing, lest anyone think my views are laser-focused on Donald J. Trump, I want to assure the reader that nothing could be further from the truth. In the interest of brevity and clarity, I have deliberately chosen not to highlight herein others whose alleged misdeeds might be of a similar nature; e.g., former VP Mike Pence, our current POTUS, Joseph R. Biden and maybe even Hillary Rodham Clinton.
To borrow a common phrase from my long ago childhood - perhaps they all should be put on a “slow boat to China”.
